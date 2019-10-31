Nats World Series gear available at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Washington Nationals fans are still flying high after their historic win against the Astros.
Fans have been eagerly waiting years for the moment they can say the word: “Champion.”
“Finally,” said Lifetime Nats fan, Walter McNair.
“It feels awesome, I’m here right after work to get my Nats gear and celebrate and I’ll go to the parade in D.C.,” said Nats fan, Kelly Kalkus.
Right now, World Series gear is being sold at Dick’s Sporting Goods on Midlothian Turnpike across from Chesterfield Town Center.
Dedicated fans like McNair, rushed over as soon as he heard the news.
“We called the other location and they referred us over here, so we wanted to pick up one and a hat,” said McNair
For other fans like Kalkus, who was shopping for own shirt, said being a Nats fan was instilled in her DNA since she was born.
“Me, my mom and dad, they’re still at work so that’s my job to get jerseys and shirts for all of us,” said Kalkus.
Whether your a bandwagon fan or a die-hard fan like McNair and Kalkus, pinch yourself because these t-shirt, hats and hoodies are real.
The nationals are officially World Champions.
“I woke up this morning to watching all the coverage of it - just to relive that it actually happened last night," said Kalkus.
You can celebrate the Nationals win again on Saturday, Nov. 2 during their championship parade in D.C. It’s at 2 p.m. on Constitution Avenue.
