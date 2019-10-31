Little Sisters of the Poor program leaving Henrico

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Little Sisters of the Poor program at St. Joseph’s Home in Henrico will be leaving after being in the county for more than a century.
The Little Sisters of the Poor is where nuns help the elderly and create a family environment.
Hours after the announcement, Mother Superior Jeanne Mary and Sister Mary John Bushe are still trying to process the news that their convent will be moving.
"We make these bonds very quickly and to tear it apart like this is going to be very hard," Bushe said.
Little Sisters of the Poor have been in Central Virginia since 1874, partnering with different facilities and providing care for the elderly. But soon that will change, and they say their faith will be tested.
"We are not closing the home but only the sisters are departing," Bushe said.
The 11 sisters here will move to one of the other facilities in the country.
"We are trying to beef up our numbers in some of the other homes in the United States. We want to have several sisters in each home where we want to impart our spirit and be there for the elderly," Bushe said.
"The charisma of the little sisters is they found homes that they live in. Convent and religious life in the home and they invite others to come and share in the religious spirit with them," Father Mark Cregan said.
Cregan said they are working to find another company to come in and continue their hard work. That process can take up to a year.
