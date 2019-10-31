Henrico police searching for 2 suspects behind robbery

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Police Division is looking to identify two individuals.
Police responded to the 7200 block of West Broad Street for the report of a robbery on Oct. 21.
Cash and personal belongings were stolen from the victim.
Detectives are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals captured on security cameras.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Henrico County Police Division at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
