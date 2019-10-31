Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for a Squall Line this evening that will likely produce some wind damage.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re tracking an increasing risk for strong to severe storms on Thursday evening just on the tail end of trick or treat time in Richmond.
THURSDAY: Warm, humid, and breezy with a few scattered showers in the morning but mainly dry during the day until 7 or 8 pm in Richmond. It looks like the biggest rain chance holds off until after trick-or-treating, but plan accordingly for stormy weather to develop quickly. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe storms possible late in the evening. Best chance is around 9pm in Richmond but will arrive around 7pm in Charlottesville. We are monitoring this closely as downpours with damaging wind gusts, and even an isolated brief tornado are possible when the front moves through. Showers gone before sunrise Friday. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%; but could be dry much of day until evening showers and storms).
FRIDAY: Clearing skies, humidity drops off during the day. Turning cooler. High in upper 50s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, high in upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in low 30s, highs upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. A Shower possible. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s
