Forecast: First Alert Weather Day for a Squall Line this evening that will likely produce some wind damage.

THURSDAY: Warm, humid, and breezy with a few scattered showers in the morning but mainly dry during the day until 7 or 8 pm in Richmond. It looks like the biggest rain chance holds off until after trick-or-treating, but plan accordingly for stormy weather to develop quickly. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe storms possible late in the evening. Best chance is around 9pm in Richmond but will arrive around 7pm in Charlottesville. We are monitoring this closely as downpours with damaging wind gusts, and even an isolated brief tornado are possible when the front moves through. Showers gone before sunrise Friday. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 100%; but could be dry much of day until evening showers and storms).