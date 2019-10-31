Colonial Heights Police mourning the loss of a retired officer

Lt. Tom Kifer (Source: Colonial Heights Police Dept.)
By Geneva Smith | October 31, 2019 at 12:53 PM EDT - Updated October 31 at 1:06 PM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS Va. (WWBT) - Colonial Heights Police are mourning the loss of a fellow officer.

On Facebook Thursday the department announced Retired Lieutenant Tom Kifer passed away.

The department says Lieutenant Kifer suffered a major heart attack last November and was not able to return to duty. He eventually retired after 32 years of service.

Lieutenant Kifer worked in many roles on the force including Investigations, Administration and Patrol as well as with Crime Solvers, the Citizens Academy, Sentinels and served as the public information officer.

Colonial Heights Police asked the community to say a prayer for the Kifer family.

