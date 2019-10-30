66-year-old man dies after being hit by car on Route 1

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 66-year-old Fredericksburg man is dead following a crash in the 3300 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.
Police say at 6:57 p.m. Tuesday, James Thomas Parker was pushing a moped in the left lane of northbound Route 1 when a vehicle switching lanes hit him from behind.
Investigators say bystanders performed C-P-R before rescue crews arrived. Parker was transported to the hospital, but died from his injuries.
The investigation is ongoing. So far no charges have been filed.
