Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million sold in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WWBT) - A winning Mega Millions ticket is somewhere in Chesapeake. Whether in a glove compartment or wallet, the ticket is worth $1 million!
It was purchased at the Food Lion in the 100 block of Gainsborough Square in Chesterfield.
The winning numbers for Tuesday night’s drawing were 4-9-17-27-39 and the Mega Ball number was 22.
The ticket matched the first five numbers and only missed the Mega Ball number, resulting in Mega Millions’ second prize of $1 million.
This was the only ticket in Virginia to match the first five numbers in the Oct. 29 drawing and one of two nationwide.
No ticket matched all six numbers to win the $105 million jackpot, so the jackpot has grown to an estimate $118 million for Friday night’s drawing.
Whoever has the ticket has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.
The Virginia Lottery urges the ticket owner to sign the back of the ticket to establish ownership. When the person is ready to claim the prize, they should contact the Virginia Lottery.
