Virginia mom shares story of her 7-year-old son’s battle with bullying

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ7) - “He’s a fun-loving kid. He’s the sweetest guy in the world,” says Brittany Young.
Brittany Young lights up when talking about her son, Lucas, who just turned seven.
Unlike most kids, Lucas has some big challenges.
He has a brain tumor that limits his eyesight.
That's one reason, Young says, the Botetourt County first-grader likes to be close to people.
"Like he has to be right on you, like he's constantly trying to give hugs and I think a lot of it, like, he needs reassurance that someone is always there," says Young.
Lucas is on two different forms of chemotherapy. He wears a helmet, and uses a cane. The tumor has also affected his growth.
It's these physical differences that Young believes make her son the target of bullying. She recalls an incident that happened last year.
"I got a message on there that said, "Hey, a kid was mean to Lucas today, but we've handled the situation. That was all I got told."
She says Lucas told her that a boy threatened to come to his house, and kill him. The principal, she says, described it as a disagreement.
"Oh, they're just five-year-olds being five-year-olds. No, that's not five-year-olds being five-year-olds; not to me. Like, my kid goes through enough. He doesn't need to go to school and be told someone's going to come to his house and kill him," says Young.
Young says that the child had made the same threat about her son to other kids, as well.
While we're not identifying the specific school, we did speak with the principal about the incident.
She responded that the school has "zero tolerance for bullying, and when things happen it's investigated" ... and adds that she hopes this will start a conversation with parents.
Young points out that this school year has been better for Lucas. As the victim of bullying herself, it’s her hope that neither Lucas nor any other child has to experience it.
"I didn't have a lot of friends growing up. It wasn't until I got out of high school that I really had a good amount of friends that I felt confident in myself, and I don't ever want anybody growing up like that."
Copyright 2019 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.