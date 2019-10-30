Traffic impacts for Chesterfield widening project

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A widening project on Lucks Lane will be closing parts of a roadway from now through Sunday, Nov. 3.
The closure will impact the most eastern intersection of S. Smoketree Parkway with Lucks Lane. Detours will be in place.
Crews will be working both daytime and nighttime hours within the area of the intersection. The closure will allow the intersection to be lowered to match the recently reconstructed portions of Lucks Lane.
The westernmost intersection of S. Smoketree Parkway with Lucks Lane will remain open.
