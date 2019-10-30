A slot machine showdown in Chesterfield parking lot highlights legal uncertainty

“The location right behind me is simply a mini casino,” said Tom Marino, a former congressman from Pennsylvania who serves as legal counsel to Queen of Virginia Skill and Entertainment, which says it’s put between 4,500 and 5,000 of its own games in businesses around the state. “They’re masquerading as a coffee shop. But if you go inside, you’ll find rows and rows of illegal gambling machines. … It doesn’t resemble any coffee shop I’ve ever been in.”