2 shot in attempted car jacking in New Kent

NEW KENT, Va. (WWBT) - The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting during an attempted carjacking late Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the scene at the Forge Center around 11:45 p.m. to find the victims, who said they were confronted by at least three armed people in the parking lot.
The sheriff’s office says the three people fled the scene eastbound on Pocahontas Trail.
There’s currently no information on the suspects.
The victims suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the New Kent Sheriff’s Office at 804-966-9500 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
