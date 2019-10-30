Senior Alert issued for missing man with cognitive impairment

CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a missing man in Campbell County.
Frazier Boyd, Jr., 75, was last seen around 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 30 at his home on Kirkley Place. He was last seen wearing a grey fleece and blue jeans. He is 6-feet-tall and weighs 165 pounds.
Police said Boyd is traveling in a silver 2005 Toyota Tacoma with Virginia tag WSP-2221.
Officials said Boyd suffers from cognitive impairment and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574.
