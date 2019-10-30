Radford University issues alert for shooter near campus

RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Radford University sent out an alert to students to stay indoors due to shots fired near the campus.
A statement by Radford University says this is an isolated incident and developing police matter.
According to Radford City Police, a witness described a red four-door Ford Fusion that was approached by a man, wearing a red jacket, who then fired four shots at the car and fled on foot.
The car struck another parked vehicle as it left the area.
No injuries have been reported.
The shots were fired on the 400 block of Fairfax Street, less than half a mile away from the Student Outdoor Recreation Complex.
The suspect was last seen headed towards campus.
The Radford City Police asks that anyone with information on this incident to contact them at 540-731-3624.
