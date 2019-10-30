Petersburg preschool closed Thursday due to ‘strong odor’ in building

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A Petersburg preschool will be closed on Thursday due to a “strong odor” affecting parts of the building.
Westview Early Childhood Education Center will be closed on Oct. 31 so crews can work on finding and getting rid of the odor.
“Maintaining a safe learning environment is a priority, and we are working with professionals to evaluate Westview to locate the source of the odor,” a spokesperson for Petersburg City Public Schools said.
Westview teachers and staff will report to work at Petersburg High School.
