Nine post office boxes targeted by thieves in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Postal Service continues to investigate theft of mail at several post office boxes in the local area.
“The individuals basically broke into a blue collection box,” said Michael Romano with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
The post offices boxes are located in Richmond, Henrico and Hanover County.
Officials initially only reported two post office box thefts, but there are now seven more.
The Sandston, Montrose, Mechanicsville, Atlee, Stewart, Lakeside, West End, Regency and Glen Allen post offices were hit by the thieves, according to Romano.
The affected boxes now have “crime alert" signs taped on them that warn customers that “these boxes have been tampered with, and that thieves may be stealing from them to commit fraud, steal checks, and other financial documents.”
Romano said that tampering with mail is a federal offense that carries a punishment of five years in a federal prison, and a $250,000 fine.
The USPIS is working to reinforce the affected boxes, which are still in service.
Romano adds that the postal box thefts are a new crime trend in our area, but that customers should not shy away from using them in the meantime, as the USPS is being assisted by local authorities.
“We deliver to 150,000,000 delivery points a day. The rate of theft or loss is so minute that really we do not have these issues. This is an isolated incident, and we are working aggressively to figure out who is involved and bring those individuals to justice,” Romano said.
He recommends that customers mail out items inside the post office to ensure the hand-to-hand interaction with postal workers, or perhaps mail through their workplace, if possible.
