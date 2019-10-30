News to Know for Oct. 30: 3 dead in Calif. shooting; new Amber Alert info; Halloween storms

News to Know for Oct. 30, 2019
By David Hylton | October 30, 2019 at 6:30 AM EDT - Updated October 30 at 6:30 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re keeping a close watch on the Halloween forecast as there’s a First Alert Weather Day, but trick-or-treating should be a GO!

First Alert Weather Day: Late-night gust front on Halloween

3 killed, 9 hurt in shooting

Three people are dead and nine others were taken to local hospitals after a shooting at a home in Long Beach, California, firefighters said.

Police told KCBS-TV a suspect opened fire at what neighbors said was a Halloween party and the suspect is still at large.

Twelve people were shot at what was believed to be a Halloween party in Long Beach, California. (Source: Long Beach Fire)
2 shot in attempted car jacking

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting during an attempted carjacking late Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the scene at the Forge Center around 11:45 p.m. to find the victims, who said they were confronted by at least three armed people in the parking lot.

2 shot in attempted car jacking in New Kent

AMBER Alert continues

A teen missing since Oct. 21 and her mother’s ex-boyfriend were positively identified at a home in Hanover County late Monday.

An AMBER Alert was issued Friday night for Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch Jr., of Bumpass, Virginia.

Investigators said Tuesday the description of the pair has also changed - Lynch no longer has a beard and both of them had on dark clothing or a camo outfit.

AMBER Alert: Search continues after Va. resident says teen, man came to their home

Nats win!

Stephen Strasburg took a gem into the ninth inning and Juan Soto ran all the way to first base with his bat following a go-ahead home run, the same way Houston slugger Alex Bregman did earlier.

Washington has matched the Astros pitch for pitch, hit for hit, win for win — even home run celebration for home run celebration.

Now, it’s onto a winner-take-all Game 7 to decide the first World Series in which the visiting team won the first six.

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his home run with teammate Alex Bregman uring the fifth inning of Game 6 of the baseball World Series against the Houston Astros Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
‘Friday’ actor dies

Actor-comedian John Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube's father in the "Friday" films, has died. He was 77.

Witherspoon’s manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. No cause of death was released.

The actor had a prolific career, appearing in three “Friday” films, appearing on “The Wayans Bros.” television series and voicing the grandfather in “The Boondocks” animated series.

FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2009, file photo, John Witherspoon leaves a taping of "The Late Show with David Letterman" in New York. Actor-comedian Witherspoon, who memorably played Ice Cube’s father in the “Friday” films, has died at age 77. Witherspoon’s manager Alex Goodman confirmed late Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, that Witherspoon died in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Final thought

“Knowing yourself is the beginning of all wisdom.” - Aristotle

