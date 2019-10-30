Forecast: Clouds and a few Wednesday showers. First Alert Weather Day for a strong cold front Halloween evening.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Cloudy skies with increasing shower chances return both Wednesday and Thursday, Strong storms possible Thursday evening.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. Showers likely in the afternoon and especially during the evening and overnight. Lows in the mid 50s, high: 70. (Rain Chance: 60%; higher west of RVA)
THURSDAY: Halloween: Warm and Humid Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Warm, Humid, and breezy. It looks like the biggest rain chance holds off until after trick-or-treating. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe storms possible late in the evening. Best chance is 10-11pm in Richmond. Thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are possible when the front moves through. Showers gone before sunrirs Friday. Lows in the low 60s, high: 80. (Rain Chance: almost 100%; but could be dry much of day until evening showers and storms)
FRIDAY: Clearing skies, humidity drops off during the day. Turning cooler. High around 60.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, high in upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the mid 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
