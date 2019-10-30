Forecast: Clouds and a few Wednesday showers. First Alert Weather Day for a strong cold front Halloween evening.

THURSDAY: Halloween: Warm and Humid Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Warm, Humid, and breezy. It looks like the biggest rain chance holds off until after trick-or-treating. FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for strong to severe storms possible late in the evening. Best chance is 10-11pm in Richmond. Thunderstorms and damaging wind gusts are possible when the front moves through. Showers gone before sunrirs Friday. Lows in the low 60s, high: 80. (Rain Chance: almost 100%; but could be dry much of day until evening showers and storms)