3 drivers, 1 juvenile seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-295

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Four people, including a juvenile, were seriously injured after a multiple-vehicle crash along Interstate 295 in Hanover County.
State police said the crash happened on Wednesday afternoon near Exit 34 on I-295 south.
Troopers said a pickup truck was heading south when the driver lost control and struck a car, before turning and hitting two others.
The first vehicle hit went off of I-295 and onto Creighton Road.
Police said three drivers and a juvenile passenger were all taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the pickup truck was charged with reckless driving and failure to maintain control. He was not taken to the hospital for injuries.
