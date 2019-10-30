Don’t get towed! Major repaving begins today in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Department of Public Works crews are beginning a significant repaving project in Carytown, Wednesday.
Cary Street between Nansemond Street and Arthur Ashe Boulevard, and Thompson Street from Ellwood Avenue to Broad Street, will be repaved over the next two weeks. The work is expected to last through November 15, finishing up before Black Friday.
"Carytown is open, and we're going to do our best to work with Richmond police to make certain that we keep that thoroughfare open to traffic, all throughout this entire construction project," said Richmond Director of Public Works Bobby Vincent.
Signs are posted and notices have been dispersed, according to Vincent, letting the public and stores know about the work.
Vincent warned if cars are parked where they shouldn’t be and paving is scheduled to happen, the vehicles will be towed.
However, Vincent said the project should move swiftly and quickly from one section to the next, not impacting any one storefront for an extended period of time.
"One good thing about the paving project, is that it’s not a stagnant project. It’s a project that’s constantly moving. So, if there’s significant discomfort on one day, the following day crews could be gone and up the street,” said Vincent.
Richmond’s DPW has $15 million budgeted for street repaving through the end of the fiscal year in the summer of 2020, one of the focuses of Mayor Levar Stoney being road maintenance. Crews have already repaved multiple streets this year, including roads in the Westover Hills, Fulton, Washington Park and Sherwood Park neighborhoods.
Vincent said the roads in worst shape and have the most traffic, are prioritized for repaving first. Vincent said each road in the city has been assessed and given a Pavement Condition Index rating, or PCI.
