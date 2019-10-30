Chesterfield family builds haunted house for community to enjoy

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield family has gotten into the Halloween spirit and is sharing it with the rest of the community with the haunted house they built.
The house located at 2100 Deauville Road is “The Emmerich’s House of Terror.”
“We said ‘let’s build a haunted house and let’s see what happen,’” said The Emmerich’s House of Terror creators, Dana and Dale Emmerich. “We’re kind of known for the people who do the extravagant.”
The “Emmerich’s House of Terror” is filled with all of the Halloween essentials from zombies, to the “IT” clown, and even creepy dolls.
“You’re going to have a little thing jumping at you and the strobe lights give a lot of good effects,” said Dana Emmerich.
The Emmerich’s say their house is known for going big on the holidays but this is a first for their trick-or-treaters. The house took a total of a month and a half to build.
“Us growing up as kids, there were...Halloween scary houses that we went through then, so we just wanted to bring a little old fashion back," said Dale Emmerich. “We’ve gotten a lot of compliments people saying ‘hey, we can’t wait for this,’ and I’m sure we’re going to have a big crowd Halloween night.”
Now the house is ready for its big Halloween debut and for the whole community to enjoy.
“There’s a lot of families who really can’t take afford to take their kids to big, extravagant places like that and own season passes and this right here, just come on by and have a good time - it’s free," said Dana Emmerich.
The house is only available to visit on Oct. 31 for Halloween night.
After that, the Emmerichs will take a break for Thanksgiving and then get to work on their next big project for Christmas.
