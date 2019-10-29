What’s on your ballot? Everything you need to know about the 2019 General Election

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Nov. 5, registered voters can head to the polls between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.
Voters must be in line by 7 p.m. at their correct polling place for their vote to count.
It is required that voters have an acceptable Photo ID with them to vote.
If you are unsure where your polling station is, there’s a “Where to vote” section on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website where you can look up your polling place. You’ll need the last four digits of your social security number.
All 140 seats in the General Assembly are up for grabs, including 100 House seats and 40 Senate seats.
The current makeup of the House is 51 Republicans, 48 Democrats and one vacancy.
Richmond City Council - District 5
- Graham Sturm
- Chuck Richardson
- Jer'Mykeal McCoy
- Mamie Taylor
- Nicholas Da Silva
- Robin Mines
- Stephanie Lynch
- Thad Williamson
Richmond is holding a special election for a city council seat to replace Parker Agelasto. Williamson was a former policy advisor to Mayor Levar Stoney, Taylor spent a few years on the school board, and Chuck Richardson resigned from City Council more than 20 years ago after being arrested for drug distribution and is hoping to make a comeback.
Chesterfield Commissioner of Revenue
- Jenefer Hughes (D)
- Tim McPeters (R)
Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Stacey Davenport (R)
- Scott Miles (D)
Chesterfield Sheriff
- Rahn Kersey (I)
- Karl Leonard (R)
Chesterfield Supervisor
- Bermuda District
- Jim Ingle Jr. (R)
- Murti Kahn (D)
- Clover Hill District
- Debra Gardner (D)
- Christopher Winslow (R)
- Dale District
- Jim Holland (D)
- Tammy Ridout (R)
- Matoaca District
- Kevin Carroll (R)
- Shajuan Mason (D)
- Midlothian District
- Leslie Haley (R)
- Javaid Siddiqi (D)
Chesterfield School Board
- Bermuda District
- Will Ares
- Ann Coker
- Clover Hill District
- Dot Heffron
- Arika Phillips
- J. E. Smith
- Dale District
- Debbie Bailey
- Shedrick McCall Jr.
- Matoaca District
- Ryan Harter
- Denisha Potts
- Midlothian District
- Kathryn Haines
- Patrick Regan
Following Election Day in Chesterfield County, there will be a new school board. All five seats are open, and 11 candidates are running for office. The group of 11 includes educators, parents, former Chesterfield County students, attorneys and lifelong residents of the county.
Chesterfield Treasurer
- Rebecca Longnaker (R)
- Michael Jackson (D)
Hanover Supervisor
- Beaverdam District
- C. B. Robens (D)
- Bucky Stanley (R)
- Cold Harbor District
- James Doran (D)
- Michael Herzberg (R)
- Henry District
- Daryl Chesley (I)
- Sean Davis (R)
- South Anna District
- Sue Dibble (R)
- Clara Scott (D)
Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Owen Conway (R)
- Shannon Taylor (D)
Henrico Sheriff
- Alisa Gregory (D)
- Bob Matson (R)
- Tom Wadkins (I)
Henrico Supervisor
- Brookland District
- Steven Burkarth (D)
- Dan Schmitt (R)
- Fairfield District
- Delta Bowers (I)
- Frank Thornton (D)
- Tuckahoe District
- Marques Jones (D)
- Pat O’Bannon (R)
- Varina District
- Tyrone Nelson (D)
- Angela Rowe (I)
Henrico School Board
- Brookland District
- Jackson Knox
- Kristi Kinsella
- Fairfield District
- Roscoe Cooper
- Keith Hicks
- Tuckahoe District
- Melissa Dart
- Marcie Shea
- Varina District
- Alicia Atkins
- Joyce Davis
- Kandise Lucas
- Michelle Henderson
Commissioner of Revenue
- Laura Walsh (I)
- Malinda Zachary (I)
Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Glen Henkle (R)
- Lee Harrison (I)
Amelia Sheriff
- John Harmon
- Ricky Walter
- Rondell White
Brunswick Supervisor
- District 1
- Randy Bowen
- John Zubrod
- District 5
- Tommy Thompson Jr.
- Barbara Harris
- District 4
- Floyd Moore Jr.
- Tracie Seward
Buckingham Supervisor
- District 1
- Bobby Jones
- Buster Martin
- Robert Scarbrough
- District 3
- David Ball (I)
- Esau Dean (I)
- Don Matthews (R)
- District 4
- Thomas Miles (D)
- Morgan Dunnavant (I)
Commissioner of Revenue
- Mark Bissoon
- Sandra Stevens
Caroline Supervisor - Bowling Green District
- Jeff Sili (R)
- David Upshaw (I)
Caroline School Board - Mattaponi District
- Nancy Carson
- Jamey Lewchanin
Charles City Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Wayne Orrell
- Rob Tyler
Commissioner of Revenue
- Deborah Fuhrman
- Denise Smith
Charles City Supervisor
- District 1
- Helen Payne-Jones
- Gilbert Smith
- District 3
- Lewis Black
- Floyd Miles
Charles City School Board - District 2
- Herbert Johnson
- Rodney Tyler
Charles City Sheriff
- Jayson Crawley
- Alan Jones
- Javier Smith
Charles City Treasurer
- Mindy Bradby
- LaWanda Christian
Cumberland Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Jason Moore (R)
- Patricia Scales (D)
Cumberland Supervisor
- District 1
- Audi Lacks (R)
- Brian Stanley (I)
- District 2
- Lloyd Banks Jr. (I)
- Ron Tavernier (R)
- District 4
- Gene Brooks (R)
- Bill Bruce (I)
- District 5
- Robert Saunders Jr. (I)
- Parker Wheeler (I)
Cumberland School Board - District 3
- Latesha Anderson
- Heather King
Dinwiddie Sheriff
- Duck Adams (D)
- Darryl Hayes (I)
Emporia-Greensville Clerk of Court
- JoAnne Conner
- Linda Edwards
- George Morrison
Emporia Sheriff
- Tim Jarratt Jr. (I)
- Stephen King (D)
Greensville Supervisor
- District 1
- Belinda Astrop
- Raymond Bryant Jr.
- District 2
- James Brown
- Michael Ferguson
Greensville School Board - District 4
- Alexis Jones
- Drexel Pierce Jr.
Essex Supervisor - South District
- Ronnie Gill (I)
- Reese Peck (R)
Essex Sheriff
- Arnie Holmes
- Darryl Parker
Goochland Sheriff
- Steven Creasey
- Levin White
Goochland Supervisor
- District 1
- Susan Lascolette (R)
- Crystal Neilson-Hall (D)
- District 2
- Wendy Hobbs (I)
- Neil Spoonhower (R)
Goochland School Board - District 1
- Sandra Barefoot-Reid
- Jennifer Mazza
King & Queen Sheriff
- Mark Chandler
- John Charboneau
King William Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Samantha Bohannon
- Matthew Kite
King William Supervisor
- Third District
- Stephen Greenwood
- Forrist Jewell
- Fourth District
- Andy Aigner
- Stewart Garber Jr.
- David Hansen
- Benjamin Shumaker
- Fifth District
- Bob Ehrhart
- Edwin Moren Jr.
- Otto Williams
King William School Board - Fifth District
- Mark Lee
- Tara Roane
Lancaster Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Maggie Ransone (I)
- Jan Smith (I)
- Tony Spencer (R)
Lancaster Sheriff
- Melvin Howard Jr. (I)
- Patrick McCranie (R)
Lancaster School Board
- District 2
- Kenya Moody
- Sandra Zeiler
- District 3
- Cindy Clarke
- Michael Schoelwer
Louisa Commissioner of Revenue
- Dan Braswell (R)
- Stacey Fletcher (I)
- Charles Rosson (I)
Louisa Sheriff
- Donnie Lowe (R)
- Troy Painting (I)
Louisa Supervisor - Jackson District
- Bernie Hill Jr. (I)
- Toni Williams Jr. (R)
Lunenburg Commissioner of Revenue
- Elizabeth Hamlett
- Charon Price
- Bobby Thompson
Lunenburg Sheriff
- Michael Landry
- Arthur Townsend Jr.
Lunenburg Supervisor - District 4
- Timothy Hatley (I)
- Randy Slayton (R)
Lunenburg School Board
- District 4
- Melanie Currin
- Patrick Williams
- District 5
- Jodi Clark
- Ruby Ingram
Middlesex Commissioner of Revenue
- Mae Burke
- Jonathan Farinholt
Middlesex Commonwealth’s Attorney
- David Eberline
- Michael Hurd
Middlesex Sheriff
- David Bushey
- Blair Sibley
Middlesex Supervisor
- Harmony Village
- Kathy Swinehart
- Reginald Williams
- Jamaica District
- Wayne Jessie
- Elizabeth Whitaker
- Pinetop District
- Chip Holt
- Lud Kimbrough
New Kent Commonwealth’s Attorney
- Todd Duval
- Scott Renick
New Kent Supervisor
- District 2
- Kate Ferris
- Tommy Tiller Jr.
- District 3
- Joe Dombroski
- Patricia Paige
- District 5
- John Lockwood
- Rodell Coffman Jr.
New Kent School Board
- District 1
- Adriane Marshall
- Wayne Meade
- District 4
- Paul Ross
- Sarah Grier-Barber
New Kent Treasurer
- Larry Clark (I)
- Charles Evelyn (R)
Northumberland Supervisor
- District 1
- James Brann (I)
- Joe Self (R)
- District 2
- Tommy Tomlin (I)
- Junior Fisher (R)
Northumberland Sheriff
- Johnny Beauchamp
- Peyton Waller
Nottoway Sheriff
- Robert Jones
- Tony Mayton
- Lonnie Morgan
Nottoway Supervisor
- District 2
- Robbie Knight (I)
- John Roark (I)
- Yvonne Wilson (D)
- District 3
- Daphne Norton (I)
- Helen Simmons (D)
- District 4
- April Wright (I)
- Sherman Vaughn (D)
Nottoway School Board
- District 1
- Curtis Hurte Jr.
- Bill Outlaw
- District 2
- James Higgins
- Bob Horn
- District 4
- Jimmy Fowlkes
- Jacqueline Hawkes
- District 5
- Joseph Banks
- Shelli Hinton
Powhatan Supervisor
- District 1
- Sandy Brindley (R)
- David Williams (I)
- District 4
- Bill Cox (I)
- Eddie Whitt (I)
- District 5
- Karin Carmack (I)
- Germando Harris (I)
Powhatan School Board
- District 2
- James Kunka
- Susan Smith
- District 3
- Valarie Ayers
- David Mack
Powhatan Sheriff
- Brad Nunnally
- Vincent Whittaker
Prince George Supervisor
- District 1
- Alan Carmichael
- Stacey Everett
- District 2
- Bill Gandel
- Donald Hunter
- T. J. Webb
Prince George School Board
- District 1
- Anthony Howard
- Sharon Jadrnak
- Cecil Smith
- District 2
- Jill Andrews
- Carla Johnson
- Sherry Taylor
Richmond County Sheriff
- Jerry Hinson
- Steve Smith
Sussex Supervisor
- Courthouse District
- Daryl Boykins
- Eric Fly
- Stony Creek District
- Keith Blowe
- Debbie Jones
- Wakefield District
- Wayne Jones
- John Stringfield
- Waverly District
- A. G. Futrell
- Marian Johnson
House District 27
- Roxann Robinson (R)
- Larry Barnett (D)
House District 66
- Kirk Cox (R)
- Sheila Bynum-Coleman (D)
- L. K. Harris (I)
Kirk Cox is running for re-election in the 66th House District in the Virginia General Assembly. The Republican currently serves as Speaker of the House. He faces Democrat Sheila Bynum-Coleman and Independent Linnard Harris, Sr. on Nov. 5.
House District 68
- Garrison Coward (R)
- Dawn Adams (D)
Democratic incumbent Delegate Dawn Adams faces Republican challenger Garrison Coward in District 68. The 68th District includes part of Chesterfield and Henrico counties and the city of Richmond.
House District 72
- Gay Donna Vandergriff (R)
- Schuyler VanValkenburg (D)
Republican GayDonna Vandergriff is running against incumbent Democrat Del. Schuyler VanValkenburg for House District 72 in Henrico.
House District 73
- Mary Margaret Kastelberg (R)
- Rodney Willett (D)
Democrat Rodney Willett and Republican Mary Margaret Kastelberg are both running for public office for the first time. Kastelberg has a background in finance and Willett is a local entrepreneur
House District 54
- Bobby Orrock (R)
- Neri Canahui-Ortiz (D)
House District 55
- Buddy Fowler (R)
- Morgan Goodman (D)
House District 56
- John McGuire (R)
- Juanita Jo Matkins (D)
House District 60
- James Edmunds (R)
- Janie Zimmerman (D)
House District 61
- Thomas Wright Jr. (R)
- Trudy Berry (D)
House District 62
- Carrie Coyner (R)
- Lindsey Dougherty (D)
House District 63
- Lashrecse Aird (D)
- Larry Haake (I)
House District 64
- Emily Brewer (R)
- Michele Joyce (D)
House District 65
- Lee Ware (R)
- Mike Asip (D)
House District 71
- Jeff Bourne (D
- Peter Wells (LB)
House District 75
- Otto Wachsmann (R)
- Roslyn Tyler (D)
House District 97
- Scott Wyatt (R)
- Kevin Washington (D)
House District 98
- Keith Hodges (R)
- Ella Webster (D)
House District 99
- Margaret Ransone (R)
- Francis Edwards (D)
Senate District 3
- Tommy Norment (R)
- Herb Jones (D)
Senate District 4
- Ryan McDougle (R)
- Stan Scott (D)
Senate District 9
- Jennifer McClellan (D)
- Mark Lewis Jr. (LB)
Senate District 10
- Glen Sturtevant (R)
- Ghazala Hashmi (D)
Republican Incumbent Glenn Sturtevant faces Democratic challenger Dr. Ghazala Hashmi. The district covers much of the City of Richmond, along with all of Powhatan County and parts of Chesterfield County.
Senate District 11
- Amanda Chase (R)
- Amanda Pohl (D)
Republican Incumbent Amanda Chase faces Democratic Challenger Amanda Pohl. The district covers parts of Chesterfield County and all of Amelia County and Colonial Heights. The district has been represented by Chase since 2015. The Chesterfield County Republican Committee expelled Chase from membership and sent her a letter saying since she has supported the campaign of an opponent of the Republican nominee for Sheriff, she is in violation of the Committee rules.
Senate District 12
- Siobhan Dunnavant (R)
- Debra Rodman (D)
Republican incumbent Dunnavant faces Rodman to win the seat that covers the northern suburbs of Richmond and parts of Henrico and Hanover counties.
Senate District 15
- Frank Ruff (R)
- Virginia Smith (D)
Senate District 16
- Joe Morrissey (D)
- Waylin Ross (I)
Former Delegate Joe Morrissey beat out Incumbent Rosalyn Dance in the Democratic Primary for Senate covering parts of Richmond, Chesterfield and Petersburg. No Republican candidate is running but he faces independent Waylin Ross. After serving time for contributing to the delinquincy of a minor, the House wouldn’t work with him.
Senate District 17
- Bryce Reeves (R)
- Amy Laufer (D)
Senate District 22
- Mark Peake (R)
- Dakota Claytor (D)
