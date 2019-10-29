VCU women’s basketball team named A-10 preseason favorite

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonealth University’s women’s basketball team has been named the 2019-20 Atlantic 10 Women’s Basketball preseason favorite.
Results of the poll, conducted by the league’s coaches, were announced by the league on Tuesday.
The poll marks the time first that the Rams have been selected as the A-10 preseason favorite.
The team received 11 of 14 first place votes after finishing a record-setting season, earning the No. 1 overall seed in the conference tournament for the first time in program history.
VCU begins the season on Nov. 5 against Appalachian State at the Stuart C. Siegel Center at 11 a.m.
