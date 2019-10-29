VB Strong Center opens to help community with trauma of mass shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - The VB Strong Center has opened up to help the community with physical, mental and emotional trauma from the May 31 Virginia Beach Municipal Center mass shooting.
An opening ceremony was held on Tuesday with leaders from Sentara Healthcare, Optima Health and the City of Virginia Beach, along with Governor Ralph Northam and Virginia Beach Mayor Bobby Dyer.
The VB Strong Center provides resources and dedicated staff to those in the community who need or want assistance.
Services at the center will include individual counseling, group therapy, alternative therapies such as art, yoga and meditation, mental health counseling, intake and case coordination, and others as directed by a licensed mental health clinician.
“Today, we are taking an important step together to honor the resiliency and compassion of our community as we continue down our path to recovery,” said Northam. “It is our hope that the VB Strong Center will be a testament to the commitment of Virginia Beach to provide refuge to families, friends and neighbors as we heal.”
The center will be open Monday through Friday and include some Saturday hours. The hours for Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and the hours for Tuesdays and Thursdays are noon until 8 p.m.
The center is located on the second floor of The Offices at Landstown Commons.
