Tips on keeping your pets safe during Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Halloween is a fun time for children and family, but it might not be your pet’s favorite time of year.
Here are some tips according to PetMD on how to keep pets safe Halloween:
They’re meant for you and can make your four-legged friends sick.
Halloween pranksters could cause harm to your pets, so don’t take the chance and leave them inside.
It might not be the best idea to let them help greet people at the door. They could get scared and show aggression, or make a run for it outside.
Glow sticks might look like something fun to bite on and if they chew it open, it could cause them to get sick.
This should be common sense, but they could accidentally knock it over and start a fire.
Halloween pet costumes should not cause any movement restrictions or make them uncomfortable in any way. So, it’s best to try them on before the big night and don’t use it unless they love it.
