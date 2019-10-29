Richmond social worker retires after 50 years of service

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Some people love their jobs more than others and some stick around at those jobs far longer than expected.
Nellie Wilson, a Richmond social worker, smiled for dozens of photos at her retirement party as she celebrated a 50-year milestone many never see.
“I got kind of mixed emotions for today. Long time, long time coming,” said Wilson, the benefit program specialist at the Department of Social Services.
After more than a half-century of service, Wilson has decided to throw in the towel and retire.
“I’m just overjoyed to see so many family and friends to help me celebrate my retirement,” said Wilson.
The bittersweet moment was followed by tears of joy as everyone spoke at the podium with similar things to say.
“We truly are going to miss you,” said one friend and former colleague.
“Nellie has been an inspiration to everybody,” one person reflected.
“If I had to say God sent me somebody, God sent me Nellie,” one person said.
Since the day Wilson started at the Richmond Social Services Department on May 17, 1969, she’s received nothing but positive remarks as a social worker going the extra mile.
“I will never know when I’m on the other side of that desk, so I want that person to treat me the same way with respect so I treated that person like I wanted to be treated,” said Wilson.
While the journey wasn’t easy, Wilson says meeting the people in the community made the job well worth it.
“I enjoy working with the public. I’m a people person and I’m really going to miss the work,” said Wilson. “I plan to travel a little bit and do some service work out there for the community and for my church.”
Even though her retirement party was Tuesday, Wilson still has to report to work the rest of this week. Her official last day is Friday, Nov. 1.
So cheers to you Nellie Wilson!
After 50 years and five months, congratulations on your retirement.
