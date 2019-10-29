Police searching for daytime burglar in Powhatan

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - Powhatan deputies are searching for the man behind a daytime burglary.
Deputies say he frequented the Norwood Creek subdivision, off of Judes Ferry Road, on Saturday.
The suspect initially parked his white minivan in front of a home in the 1800 block of Rock Point Drive just before 1 p.m., but was ran off by a dog after attempting to approach the home.
After approaching several homes, the suspect parked his van on the street with the hazard lights on, walked through the woods to another home where the homeowner was doing yard work and entered the home through an unlocked door.
A neighbor noticed the suspect, confronted him and gave chase but the suspect fled the scene in the white van.
Anyone with information should contact the Powhatan Sheriff’s Office.
