News to know for Oct. 29: AMBER Alert continues; busy I-195 ramp closes; Halloween forecast

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Breaking overnight, a missing teen that triggered an AMBER Alert and the man she may be with were possible seen in Hanover County.
An AMBER Alert was issued at the end of last week for Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, who is believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia.
Will the rain hold off for trick-or-treating on Thursday? It looks humid, but confidence is growing that showers and storms will stay away until later.
Thousands of drivers in the city of Richmond will soon be impacted due to a major ramp closure affecting the downtown expressway.
VDOT officials said starting Oct. 29, you won’t be able to hop on I-195 south from Cary Street due to bridge repairs.
“The purpose of the project is to rehabilitate the bridge on I-195 over CSX and Powhite Parkway in the city of Richmond," said VDOT spokeswoman Bethanie Glover.
With just a week until the Nov. 5 election, voter turnout is already huge for absentee ballots, especially among students.
Virginia is on track to surpassing 2015′s absentee total, an indicator that there could be long lines next Tuesday.
Voters have until Tuesday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. to apply for an absentee ballot, so that it’s sent in the mail.
You can still vote absentee in person through this Saturday, or return your absentee ballot in person, by Tuesday.
Bon Secours Mercy Health has signed an asset purchase agreement with Community Health Systems, Inc. to transition ownership of three southeastern Virginia hospitals.
Bon Secours will acquire Southside Regional Medical Center, Southampton Memorial Hospital and Southern Virginia Regional Medical Center.
The transaction will likely be completed by the end of 2019.
The Washington Nationals are looking to force a Game 7 in the World Series on Tuesday night.
Goochland native Justin Verlander gets the start for the Houston Astros, going against Stephen Strasburg at Minute Maid Mark.
The Astros won 7-1 Sunday night to take a 3-2 lead.
The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service is looking into thefts from blue collection boxes.
USPIS says it has an active criminal investigation open, with help from local jurisdictions.
Some local boxes in Central Virginia now have “Crime Alert” signs taped to them, which warn customers that “the boxes have been tampered with by thieves” who may be “stealing mail to commit fraud, steal checks and other financial documents."
