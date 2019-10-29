Missing man found shot to death in southwest Va.

HARDY, Va. (WDBJ7/GRAY TV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man found dead along Route 116 last week had been shot to death.
Detectives say 30-year-old Travis Pannell of Halifax died of gunshot wounds. His body was found Oct. 24 near the intersection of 116 and Windridge Parkway, off the road. He was last reported being seen alive Oct. 4. He was reported missing from Roanoke on Oct. 8.
Investigators say based on the preliminary investigation, they do not believe people who live near where the body was found are in any danger.
Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Sgt. Nolen at the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 540-483-6662.
Copyright 2019 WDBJ via Gray Television, Inc. All rights reserved.