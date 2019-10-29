Man, woman arrested after attempting to strike officer with vehicle during chase

STAFFORD, Va. (WWBT) - Two suspects were taken into custody Friday night in Stafford following a pursuit.
A deputy with Stafford County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a reckless driver involved in a hit-and-run incident on Friday just before 7 p.m.
The suspect vehicle was located on Jefferson Davis Highway in the area of Hospital Center Boulevard.
The deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle continued traveling. The vehicle was driven erratically and crossed over the lines on the roadway.
The vehicle eventually pulled over on Jefferson Davis Highway. The deputy ordered the driver to exit the vehicle. Instead, the driver made an illegal U-turn and fled the scene, traveling northbound on Jefferson Davis Highway.
Additional deputies joined the pursuit. One deputy deployed stop sticks, a tire deflation device, in area of Courthouse Road. When the vehicle approached, it attempted to strike one of the deputies.
The vehicle continued traveling northbound at a high rate of speed and struck another vehicle in the area of Bells Hill Road. The vehicle finally came to a stop after striking several parked vehicles on Cork Street.
The driver, Daryl Hatfield Jr., 31, of Fredericksburg, and passenger, Brandi Abbott, 20, of Fredericksburg, were both detained by deputies.
A firearm, two plastic bags containing suspected heroin/fentanyl and a large amount of cash was found on Hatfield. Multiple bags of capsules of suspected heroin/fentanyl and a bag containing a white powdery substance was found on Abbott.
Hatfield faces charges of attempted capital murder, eluding, driving under the influence second in 10 years, driving revoked DUI related, transporting a schedule I or II substance into Virginia, carrying a concealed weapon second offense, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a schedule I or II substance while in possession of a firearm.
Abbot faces charges of transporting a schedule I or II substance into Virginia, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I or II substance.
Both suspects are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.