$100,000 grant helping Virginia food banks accept more fresh foods

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dominion Energy is helping food banks in Central Virginia be able to collect more fresh meats, fruits and vegetables.
Dominion gave a $100,000 grant to the Federation of Food Banks on Tuesday. The money will help provide additional refrigerators, coolers and transportation to help store and distribute fresh food products across the state.
Representatives from Feed More and volunteers from Dominion Energy also helped pack meals and boxes for Feed More’s Meals on Wheels program.
