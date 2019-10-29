Forecast: Humidity climbing slowly toward Halloween. Showers and storms Thursday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and comfortable weather Tuesday; increasing rain chances into Halloween
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny start, Mostly cloudy finish. Lows in the low 50s, high in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy. A few showers mainly west of RVA. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Halloween: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers. Warm, Humid, and breezy. Thunderstorms possible evening and overnight. It looks like the rain chance holds off until after trick-or-treating. A few strong thunderstorms are possible in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 80%)
FRIDAY: Clearing skies, humidity drops off during the day. Turning cooler. High around 60. (Rain Chance 20%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, high in upper 50s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 50s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.