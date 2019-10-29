City, GRTC team up for free rides on Election Day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - For the second year in a row, the city of Richmond and the Greater Richmond Transit Corporation are teaming up to provide free rides for voters to the polls on Election Day.
“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” said Mayor Levar Stoney in a news release. “This measure removes lack of transportation as an obstacle to civic participation. Regardless of your politics, I encourage you to get in the game. And now it’s as easy as hopping on the bus to get to the polls.”
For more information on riding a bus to the polls, use this map to explore your transit options.
“GRTC connects with nearly every single polling location in the city of Richmond, with more than 400 bus stops within a short walk," said GRTC CEO Julie Timm. We are pleased to partner again this year with the city on fare-free Election Day rides.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.