Chesterfield fifth grade teacher faces child sex crime

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County parent says she did some “mom investigating” to discover that a fifth grade teacher is in jail after being charged in another county with sex crimes against a minor.
Ashley Cimburke says she received a letter on Friday that Richard O’Brien would be out for an extended time at Reams Elementary School.
Cimburke then discovered that O’Brien was facing the charge of proposing a sex act by a communication device to a child under 15 in King and Queen County.
School officials confirmed Tuesday that O’Brien was a teacher at the school and that the incident happened in May 2019 before he started working in Chesterfield.
An official with Chesterfield County Public Schools wrote to Cimburke stating that the school system does not “publicly discuss individual personnel issues,” but “while the division cooperates with other jurisdictions (like King & Queen County in this case), we also must await any information they are willing to share as their investigative steps and any legal due process unfolds.”
The email to Cimburke also says the school system encourages parents to “have regular open conversations with their student” and to bring any concerns about inappropriate conduct to the school principal or school counselor.
O’Brien is currently in Middle Peninsula Regional Jail with no bond. He was arrested on Oct. 22.
