Woman found unconscious in apartment, faces 3 counts of child neglect

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman faces multiple charges after police say juveniles were inside an apartment with a woman who had passed out.
The Henrico Police Departments says officers responded to the 4300 block of Castle Drive around 10:45 p.m. Oct. 24 and found a man on the sidewalk who was unconscious, but breathing.
While investigating, police say they saw an apartment with a door partially open.
“Police announced multiple times and eventually made contact with another occupant who became unconscious,” police said Monday in a statement. “The lease holder was present and worked with officers on scene.”
Police say the woman - Crystle Hope Crump, 32, had three juveniles inside the apartment with her.
She was charged with three counts of child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of cocaine.
Police have not released the name of the man who was found.
