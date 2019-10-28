Video shows attempted break-in at Richmond home

Here’s a reminder to lock your doors and look out for your neighbors! This security video shows an individual slowly walk up to the door of a home and then try to open it. The incident happened late Thursday night/early Friday morning near the Colonial Place, Henry Place, and Mary Munford neighborhoods. Detectives are not releasing the exact street for the safety of the residents. Detectives also do not believe this was a mistake, based on the individual’s behavior in the video. If you have any information on this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. We understand we will likely not be able to identify the person, but we hope this encourages you to make sure your doors are locked and to let us know about any suspicious activity.