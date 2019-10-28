Video shows attempted break-in at Richmond home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department urges residents to lock doors and look out for neighbors.
A security video captured an attempted break-in late Thursday night into early Friday morning near the Colonial Place, Henry Place and Mary Munford neighborhoods.
Detectives have not released the exact street for the safety of the residents.
Officials do not believe the incident was a mistake based on the person’s behavior in the video.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
