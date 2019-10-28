Video shows attempted break-in at Richmond home

Video shows attempted break-in at Richmond home
Officials do not believe the incident was a mistake based on the person’s behavior in the video. (Source: Richmond Police Department)
By Tamia Mallory | October 28, 2019 at 1:03 PM EDT - Updated October 28 at 1:03 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department urges residents to lock doors and look out for neighbors.

A security video captured an attempted break-in late Thursday night into early Friday morning near the Colonial Place, Henry Place and Mary Munford neighborhoods.

Detectives have not released the exact street for the safety of the residents.

Officials do not believe the incident was a mistake based on the person’s behavior in the video.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Lock Your Doors & Look Out For Your Neighbors!

Here’s a reminder to lock your doors and look out for your neighbors! This security video shows an individual slowly walk up to the door of a home and then try to open it. The incident happened late Thursday night/early Friday morning near the Colonial Place, Henry Place, and Mary Munford neighborhoods. Detectives are not releasing the exact street for the safety of the residents. Detectives also do not believe this was a mistake, based on the individual’s behavior in the video. If you have any information on this incident, you can call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. We understand we will likely not be able to identify the person, but we hope this encourages you to make sure your doors are locked and to let us know about any suspicious activity.

Posted by Richmond Police Department on Monday, October 28, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.