U.S. Postal Service investigating local mail theft

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Postal Service Inspection Service is looking into thefts from blue collection boxes.
USPIS says it has an active criminal investigation open, with help from local jurisdictions.
Some local boxes in our area now have “Crime Alert” signs taped to them, which warn customers that “the boxes have been tampered with by thieves” who may be “stealing mail to commit fraud, steal checks and other financial documents."
The USPIS says that the thefts also occurred in boxes in Richmond, Henrico and Hanover County – and that they are “working closely with several jurisdictions on this case.”
In the meantime, they offer some tips, such as sending your mail through your workplace, or start mailing letters and packages from inside post office locations.
Another just in time for the upcoming holiday season: Do not to mail out cash, but if you happen to mail out a gift card, keep a copy of the receipt.
Henrico police confirm that they are assisting in the investigation, and that the East Parham Road and Sadler Place post offices have reported thefts.
The USPIS adds that theft of mail is a federal offense, and is punishable to up to five years in prison, along with possibly multiple $250,000 fines.
They are asking for anyone with information on the crime to call 877-876-2455.
