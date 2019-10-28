Television chef Gordon Ramsay films show at Virginia restaurant

TAPPAHANNOCK, Va. (WWBT) - Popular television chef Gordon Ramsay stopped in Virginia on Monday.
Ramsay filmed an episode of his show, “24 Hours to Hell and Back,” at Lowery’s Seafood Restaurant in Tappahannock.
In the series, Ramsay and his team travel to struggling restaurants to give them a complete overhaul.
The chef surprised the Lowery’s owner with a visit!
Lowery’s has been a staple in Tappahannock for 75 years.
The episode is set to air next year on Fox.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.