Sheriff’s office identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says a 41-year-old man died after being hit late Saturday in the 10900 block of Courthouse Road.
The sheriff’s office says Deven P. Morgan, of Fredericksburg, was trying to cross the road around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lanes.
Another pedestrian who was with Morgan suffered life-threatening injuries.
No information about the driver or vehicle involved has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office at 800-928-5822 or 540-582-5822.
