Richmond closes on bonds, saves $40 million on interest payments

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The city of Richmond says it has closed on $150 million of bonds that will help is save $40 million in additional interest payments over the next 20 years.
The city says the sale of the bonds, known as 2019A bonds that are tax-exempt general obligation bonds, will help pay off funding for new schools by 2040, rather than 2046.
“These savings have the potential to pay off the schools’ debt early and accelerate our capacity to fund city- and school-related capital projects, and the credit ratings underscore Wall Street’s confidence in the city and its financial outlook," said Mayor Levar M. Stoney.
The sale comes after Stoney met with credit rating agencies in New York this summer.
“Each firm affirmed the city’s strong bond ratings, attesting to the city’s strong financial management,” the city said in its press release.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.