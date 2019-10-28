Poll: Democrats have edge in competitive Senate districts

Democrats have a 14-point lead over Republicans among likely voters polled in four competitive Senate districts, according to a survey released Monday morning by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.
Presented with a generic ballot, 51 percent of likely voters said they plan to vote for a Democrat and 37 percent said they plan to vote for a Republican.
The poll of 849 registered voters aggregates responses from residents in the Senate’s 7th District (Virginia Beach – Kiggans v. Trupin), 10th District (Chesterfield, Henrico and Richmond – Sturtevant v. Hashmi), 12th District (Henrico – Dunnavant v. Rodman) and 13th District (Loudoun County – Higgins v. Bell).
