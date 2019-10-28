Police identify missing man found dead near West Moore Street

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police have identified the man found dead in an area off of West Moore Street.
Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Leigh Street for the report of a person down just after 1 p.m. on Friday.
Upon arrival, officers located 82-year-old Thomas Cooper, of Richmond, down and unresponsive in a wooded area off of West Moore Street, near the Interstate 64 right of way.
He was pronounced dead at the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. No foul play is suspected.
Police were previously searching for Cooper after a missing persons report was filed earlier this month. He walked away from the Brook Haven Adult Home on Monday, Sept 30.
