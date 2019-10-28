Patient First offering free X-ray of Halloween candy

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - If you’re concerned about hazards in your children’s trick-or-treating bags, Patient First is offering free X-rays.
Through Nov. 3, all Patient First medical centers will scan candy to detect metal, plastic and glass that may be mixed in to provide parents with peace of mind.
“This free digital X-ray image is fun for the trick-or-treaters as they get to look at the peanuts and other treats inside of their candy,” Patient First said in a news release. “That makes for a happy visit to the doctor’s office. One that may ease some anxiety when they are sick and return for another reason.”
Patient First is also handing out free safety blinkers for trick-or-treaters to wear while walking through their neighborhoods. No medical care is required to stop by and get one.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.