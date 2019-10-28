News to Know for Oct. 28: Amber Alert still active; Astros take 3-2 lead; rainy Halloween?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The work week is starting off with lots of sunshine, but Halloween? It could be a little rainy.
Download the NBC12 Weather App for the trick-or-treating forecast for your area.
It’s now been one week since Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, was seen in Louisa County.
A press conference will be held on Monday, Oct. 28 at 3 p.m. at the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on Hicks’ disappearance.
The sheriff’s office believes she is with 33-year-old Bruce Lynch of Bumpass, Virginia, in a silver-blue Toyota Matrix, with Virginia license plate tag VEM-9071.
A show filmed in Richmond by celebrity chef Guy Fieri will air next month on the Food Network.
A news release says that "a classic deli" cooking modern tastes like duck pierogis and Jewish egg rolls will be feature on the "Cruisin' Capital Cities" episode of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives & Triple D Nation."
The episode will air on Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.
Henrico officials say a landfill fire is expected to be completely under control on Monday.
“It’s more of a nuisance than anything, so we just want to make sure that it doesn’t get out of control,” said Henrico Fire Chief Alec Oughton.
What makes this fire different from others is that even after the visible flames were extinguished, fire crews had to tend to the flames burning beneath the trash that can’t be seen with the naked eye.
The Houston Astros handed the ball to Gerrit Cole, and he gave them a firm grip on the World Series.
Cole looked exactly like the stud who dominated baseball most of this season, bouncing back from a Game 1 clunker to pitch the Astros to a 7-1 win Sunday night and a 3-2 lead.
Goochland’s Justin Verlander gets the first try when he starts against Stephen Strasburg in Game 6 Tuesday night at Minute Maid Mark.
Starting Tuesday, crews will start repairing the I-195 bridge over the Powhite Parkway.
The construction will close the ramp from Cary Street to southbound I-195 until Spring 2021.
Want to get in on the Halloween action a few days early? Kroger stores are hosting a special Halloween event from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday with numerous games, activities and, of course, candy.
And from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, a trunk-or-treat event is being held at the Chesterfield County Fairgrounds. The event includes hayrides, inflatables and food (and yes, candy.) At 7:30 p.m., there will be a showing of “Hocus Pocus.”
“You can rise above any situation and achieve your dreams.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.