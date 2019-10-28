Man who struck, killed firefighter faces 2-day trial

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The man who struck and killed a Hanover County firefighter on I-295 in October 2018 will face a two-day trial this week on an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Virginia State Police also charged Lester Labarge, of California, Maryland, with reckless driving and cited him for defective brakes last year. Labarge was further indicted by the Hanover Circuit Court on charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving.
Lt. Brad Clark, 43, of Mechanicsville, and a 13-year veteran with the agency, was killed when a tractor-trailer struck the fire engine from behind on Oct. 11, 2018. Clark died at the scene.
The situation started when firefighters responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash around 9 p.m.
Shortly after arriving on scene, police said Labarge rear-ended the fire engine.
Two other Hanover County firefighters suffered serious injuries. Labarge had to be extricated from the cab and suffered serious injuries.
A fourth firefighter was treated for minor injuries and released.
