Kroger stores to host family-friendly Halloween event

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Kroger stores across the Mid-Atlantic will host Halloween parties on Monday night.
“Our friendly associates are eager to host families and their children for safe and fun Halloween parties,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division. “We enjoyed seeing the creativity of costumes last year, and we look forward to seeing what children and their parents come up with this year.”
The event, which includes a free Halloween bag and instruction card, is from 6 to 8 p.m.
It includes various games and activities, pumpkin decorating, bowling and, yes parents, CANDY.
