Halloween trick or treat forecast: Showers, storms could threaten outdoor plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers have potential to impact trick or treat plans on Halloween in Central and Southern Virginia.
An area of low pressure will track to the west of Virginia on Thursday, which could bring showers and even a thunderstorm to Virginia during the day into Thursday night.
Notice on the image below that it’s possible an area of dry, warm air moves in Thursday evening, which would keep the bulk of the showers away during trick or treat time.
Regardless of whether it is raining or not, it will be warm on Thursday evening, with temperatures in the 60s during trick or treat time.
It’s not out of the question that we could see some stronger thunderstorms Thursday evening into early Friday morning. At this point that threat is low but worth watching.
As we get closer to Thursday, the timing of the rain and potential for storms will become much more clear.
