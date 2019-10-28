Forecast: Pleasant to start the week. Showers and humidity for Halloween

By Andrew Freiden | October 28, 2019 at 4:01 AM EDT - Updated October 28 at 4:01 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and comfortable weather for the next few days, but beware that rain threatens Halloween trick-or-treat plans.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high in the low 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds. A few rain showers possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Halloween: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers are likely. Humid. A few thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

FRIDAY: Early morning rain is likely, then clearing midday and afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance 60%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s.

