Forecast: Pleasant to start the week. Showers and humidity for Halloween

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and comfortable weather for the next few days, but beware that rain threatens Halloween trick-or-treat plans.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, high in the low 70s.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Increasing clouds. A few rain showers possible late in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
THURSDAY: Halloween: Mostly cloudy and scattered showers are likely. Humid. A few thunderstorms are possible in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)
FRIDAY: Early morning rain is likely, then clearing midday and afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 70. (Rain Chance 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cooler. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 40, highs in the upper 50s.
