Deputies investigating hit-and-run crash that killed 44-year-old man

KING GEORGE COUNTY Va. (WWBT) - The King George Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that left a man dead.
Deputies were called on Oct. 26 around 7:19 a.m. for the report of a man lying on the ground on the shoulder of Dahlgren Road in King George.
Emergency crews responded and confirmed he was dead.
The investigation indicates that on Friday, Oct. 25, between 8 and 10 p.m., 44-year-old Jose Mendez Mendez of King George was walking west on the shoulder Dahlgren Road near Hill Drive in front of Williams Creek Office when he was hit and killed by a vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call deputies at (540) 775-2049.
