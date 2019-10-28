Chesterfield police seek credit card fraud suspect

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s assistance to solve a credit card fraud.
Police say the incident occurred at the Wawa at Courthouse Road and Hull Street Road in Chesterfield on Sept. 2.
Surveillance photos captured photos of the suspect, who is described as a male wearing a gray jacket with a hood, black pants and dark-colored shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
