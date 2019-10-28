Chesterfield police search for missing 55-year-old woman

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a woman who was last seen on Sunday.
Rosemarie Tiller-Randolph, of Chesterfield, was last seen at her home just before 10 a.m. Sunday morning.
She was reported missing on Monday.
The 55-year-old woman is described as a black female, about 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing about 105 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen driving a white, 2004 Ford Expedition with Virginia license plates DUJUDGE.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.